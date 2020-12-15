Harold LeBel removed from Parti Québécois caucus following arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Parti Québécois MNA Harold LeBel has been removed from the party’s caucus following his arrest Tuesday morning.

Leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon, who confirmed the arrest, says he was in shock to learn of allegations of sexual assault concerning LeBel in different media reports.

After he was informed, the head of the party says he made the decision to exclude LeBel from his caucus amid legal proceedings.

“No one is above the law and we will fully co-operate with authorities,” Saint-Pierre Plamondon told reporters in Quebec City.

Saint-Pierre Plamondon says there is an investigation underway and that the party takes allegations of sexual assault “very seriously.”

“We put our confidence in investigators,” he said.

The Sûreté du Québec would only confirm the arrest of a 58-year-old man in Rimouski in connection with a sexual assault complaint without formally identifying Lebel, who is 58.

Provincial police said they were questioning the man but did not want to release any details about the case.

LeBel was first elected to the National Assembly in 2014 under the PQ banner.

— with files from The Canadian Press