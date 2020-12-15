Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Harold LeBel removed from Parti Québécois caucus following arrest

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 11:59 am
Parti Québecois MNA Harold LeBel is sworn in at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Parti Québecois MNA Harold LeBel is sworn in at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Friday, October 19, 2018. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Parti Québécois MNA Harold LeBel has been removed from the party’s caucus following his arrest Tuesday morning.

Leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon, who confirmed the arrest, says he was in shock to learn of allegations of sexual assault concerning LeBel in different media reports.

After he was informed, the head of the party says he made the decision to exclude LeBel from his caucus amid legal proceedings.

“No one is above the law and we will fully co-operate with authorities,” Saint-Pierre Plamondon told reporters in Quebec City.

Trending Stories

Saint-Pierre Plamondon says there is an investigation underway and that the party takes allegations of sexual assault “very seriously.”

“We put our confidence in investigators,” he said.

The Sûreté du Québec would only confirm the arrest of a 58-year-old man in Rimouski in connection with a sexual assault complaint without formally identifying Lebel, who is 58.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police said they were questioning the man but did not want to release any details about the case.

LeBel was first elected to the National Assembly in 2014 under the PQ banner.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultQuebec politicsParti QuebecoisSureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeRimouskiHarold LeBelPaul Saint-Pierre-PlamondonHarold LeBel arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers