Crime

Ex-PQ leader André Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 2:29 pm
Former Parti Québécois leader Andre Boisclair makes his way through the media as he arrives for his court appearance on sexual assault charges on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Former Parti Québécois leader Andre Boisclair makes his way through the media as he arrives for his court appearance on sexual assault charges on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men.

Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle today accepted a joint sentencing recommendation from the Crown and Boisclair’s lawyer, which also includes two years probation.

Read more: Former PQ leader André Boisclair pleads guilty to sex assaults

Labelle described Boisclair’s actions as “highly reprehensible” and said the sentence was fair and appropriate.

Boisclair, 56, pleaded guilty on June 20 to one count of sexual assault with the participation of another person and one count of sexual assault.

Read more: André Boisclair, ex-PQ leader, shows up at police station after arrest warrant for sex assault charges

The two assaults took place in January 2014 and November 2015 at Boisclair’s Montreal apartment, and both involved men in their early 20s whom Boisclair met online.

Boisclair’s two victims, whose identities are protected by a publication ban, told the court at the June 20 hearing how their encounters with the former politician continue to haunt them.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds rally in Montreal against judge who granted sex assault discharge' Hundreds rally in Montreal against judge who granted sex assault discharge
© 2022 The Canadian Press
