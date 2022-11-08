Police investigating after anonymous threat reported at York University

Police are conducting a “safety sweep” at Toronto’s York University after the school received an anonymous threat.
In a tweet Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m., Toronto police said the university had received an anonymous threat, but said officers do not believe there is an “immediate risk to safety.”
Police said officers will be conducting a safety sweep with York security “out of an abundance of caution” over the next few hours.
Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers.
