Toronto man on Canada’s most wanted list arrested in U.K.

Toronto police say a man who was on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted criminals has been arrested by U.K. authorities.

Usman Kassim, 40, was wanted for several criminal investigations including for attempted murder, assault and gun-related charges. He was also placed on the Bolo Program’s Canada’s most wanted list with a $50,000 reward for his arrest.

In an update from police, a spokesperson said Kassim was arrested in early October and remains in custody in the United Kingdom.

“We are in communication with police in Manchester about this individual, but cannot provide more details on those discussions at this time,” the spokesperson said.

They added that they would provide more details once he is transferred from the U.K. into Toronto police custody.

In January 2020, Kassim was identified as a suspect in an assault investigation. He was wanted on assault, criminal harassment and several failure-to-comply charges.

In April 2020, officers responded to a gunshots call near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East. Police alleged Usman was driving a car with a passenger when that person fired a gun at a couple sitting in another vehicle. He was wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

On Oct. 25, 2021, police said a woman reported that she was approached by a man in an underground parking garage where the man allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened her life.

Police responded to the incident on Sheppard Avenue and Yorkland Road where they initially found Kassim, but he escaped apprehension after he rammed a police cruiser. He was also wanted for several firearm offences, threatening death and fleeing from police.

As of Tuesday morning, Kassim’s photo on the Bolo Program website was updated to “arrested” on Oct. 1.