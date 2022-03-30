Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men wanted for murder and attempted murder, Toronto police offer $50,000 reward for each

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 11:31 am
Tommy Ngo & Usman Kassim wanted. Toronto Police are offering a $50,000 reward for each. View image in full screen
Tommy Ngo & Usman Kassim wanted. Toronto Police are offering a $50,000 reward for each. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police is offering two $50,000 rewards for any information that leads to the arrest of two men wanted in separate investigations — one for murder and another for attempted murder.

The first reward — announced through the Bolo Program — is from a murder almost seven years ago on Sept. 6, 2015 when 23-year-old Russel Sahadeo was stabbed to death at Noble Park, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Det. Sgt. Leslie Dunkley told reporters there was a verbal altercation between Sahadeo and two suspects. The suspects had returned and during a physical altercation Sahadeo was fatally stabbed.

Dunkley said one suspect turned himself in but the other, the now 27-year-old Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo — known as Tommy Ngo — remains at large.

Read more: Police identify suspect wanted for second-degree murder in fatal Toronto stabbing

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not need you to be a witness or testify in court,” Dunkley said. “The case against Tommy Ngo is ready to go to trial. We simply need your help in locating him.”

Dunkley also said officers have received tips over the years about sightings for Ngo and have followed up but to no avail. He said investigators believe he is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ngo is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Composite Sketch of Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, also known as Tommy Ngo. View image in full screen
Composite Sketch of Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, also known as Tommy Ngo. Handout / Toronto Police

For the second $50,000 reward, police are looking for 40-year-old Usman Kassim who is wanted on several Canada-wide warrants for multiple investigations.

Trending Stories

In January 2020, Kassim was identified as a suspect for an assault investigation. He is wanted for assault, criminal harassment and several failure to comply charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In April 2020, officers responded to a gunshots call near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East. Police alleged Usman was driving a car with a passenger when that person fired a gun at a couple sitting in another vehicle.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

Read more: Man wanted for attempted murder believed to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ Toronto police say

The identity of the passenger who fired the gun has also never been identified and police said they are interested in any information.

On Oct. 25, 2021, police said a woman reported that she was approached by a man in an underground parking garage where the man allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened her life.

Police responded to the incident on Sheppard Avenue and Yorkland Road where they initially found Kassim, but he escaped apprehension after he rammed a police cruiser.

He is also wanted for several firearm offences, threatening death and fleeing from police.

Police said Kassim sometimes goes by other names such as Oltunde Adeniyi, Steven Matturie, and Roman.

His last known address are in Toronto and Woodbridge and investigators said they believe his is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

The two cases are not connected in any way, police said.

Both rewards are available until Sept. 30, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagMurder tagToronto crime tagAttempted Murder tagToronto gun violence tagReward tagTon Quoc Hoang Ngo tagToronto police reward tagTommy Ngo tagRussel Sahadeo tagUsman Kassim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers