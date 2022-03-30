2 men wanted for murder and attempted murder, Toronto police offer $50,000 reward for each

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police is offering two $50,000 rewards for any information that leads to the arrest of two men wanted in separate investigations — one for murder and another for attempted murder.

The first reward — announced through the Bolo Program — is from a murder almost seven years ago on Sept. 6, 2015 when 23-year-old Russel Sahadeo was stabbed to death at Noble Park, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Det. Sgt. Leslie Dunkley told reporters there was a verbal altercation between Sahadeo and two suspects. The suspects had returned and during a physical altercation Sahadeo was fatally stabbed.

Dunkley said one suspect turned himself in but the other, the now 27-year-old Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo — known as Tommy Ngo — remains at large.

“We do not need you to be a witness or testify in court,” Dunkley said. “The case against Tommy Ngo is ready to go to trial. We simply need your help in locating him.”

Dunkley also said officers have received tips over the years about sightings for Ngo and have followed up but to no avail. He said investigators believe he is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ngo is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

View image in full screen Composite Sketch of Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, also known as Tommy Ngo. Handout / Toronto Police

For the second $50,000 reward, police are looking for 40-year-old Usman Kassim who is wanted on several Canada-wide warrants for multiple investigations.

In January 2020, Kassim was identified as a suspect for an assault investigation. He is wanted for assault, criminal harassment and several failure to comply charges.

In April 2020, officers responded to a gunshots call near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East. Police alleged Usman was driving a car with a passenger when that person fired a gun at a couple sitting in another vehicle.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

The identity of the passenger who fired the gun has also never been identified and police said they are interested in any information.

On Oct. 25, 2021, police said a woman reported that she was approached by a man in an underground parking garage where the man allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened her life.

Police responded to the incident on Sheppard Avenue and Yorkland Road where they initially found Kassim, but he escaped apprehension after he rammed a police cruiser.

He is also wanted for several firearm offences, threatening death and fleeing from police.

Police said Kassim sometimes goes by other names such as Oltunde Adeniyi, Steven Matturie, and Roman.

His last known address are in Toronto and Woodbridge and investigators said they believe his is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

The two cases are not connected in any way, police said.

Both rewards are available until Sept. 30, 2022.

Toronto Police Service and Bolo announce two $50K rewards in separate murder and attempt murder investigations https://t.co/o5IBWGuYh7 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 30, 2022