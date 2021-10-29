Man wanted for attempted murder believed to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have named a suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation and officers say he’s “believed to be violent, armed and dangerous.”

In a news release issued Friday, police detailed two alleged incidents the man is wanted in connection with.

The first incident occurred on April 1, 2020. Police said officers were called to the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East shortly before 6 p.m.

The release said a number of people were sitting inside of a car when a man driving a grey SUV approached and fired a gun at the occupants of the car.

The driver then fled in the SUV, police said.

The release said the second incident happened on Monday when officers were called around 3:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble in the area of Yorkland Road and Sheppard Avenue East, which is near Highway 404.

Police said a woman was returning to her car in an underground parking garage when she was allegedly approached by a man who got out of a white Dodge Charger and was holding a pistol.

The man allegedly put the gun to the woman’s head and threatened her.

She was taken to a nearby gas station and was able to call 911.

Police said as officers arrived at the scene, the man rammed a police cruiser and was able to escape.

Officers said 39-year-old Usman Kassim is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, criminal harassment, pointing a firearm, uttering a death threat, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police.

He was described as being six-feet-four-inches tall and 180 pounds, with a shaved head and athletic build.

Police said he was last seen driving a newer white Dodge Charger with damage to the front.

If he’s seen, he shouldn’t be approached and 911 should be contacted immediately, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to contact officers at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.