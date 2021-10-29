Man dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ellesmere and Kennedy roads for sounds of gunshots at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from serious injuries, believed to be gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed a victim to hospital in critical condition.

In an update Friday morning, police said the man died in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Ellesmere Rd + Kennedy Rd

* 4:27 am *

– Gunshot heard

– Police o/s

– Have located man with serious injury

– Believed to be from gunfire

– Medics rushed to scene

– Emergency run to hospital

– Victim succumbed to injuries

– Homicide now in charge#GO2079091

^dh pic.twitter.com/RH3Dh0XfDP — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2021

Advertisement