Crime

Man dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 7:37 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ellesmere and Kennedy roads for sounds of gunshots at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from serious injuries, believed to be gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed a victim to hospital in critical condition.

In an update Friday morning, police said the man died in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

