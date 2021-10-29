Man dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough

A man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Ellesmere and Kennedy roads for sounds of gunshots at around 4:30 a.m.
Police said officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from serious injuries, believed to be gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said they rushed a victim to hospital in critical condition.
In an update Friday morning, police said the man died in hospital.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
