Crime

17-year-old boy wanted in connection with fatal shooting of taxi driver in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Taxi driver victim of fatal Toronto shooting' Taxi driver victim of fatal Toronto shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 25) Taxi driver victim of fatal Toronto shooting

A 17-year-old boy is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called at 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 24 for reports of a taxi that had crashed into a fence in the area of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues in the city’s east end.

Police said officers arrived and found the driver — 73-year-old Toronto resident Christopher Jung — alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more: Toronto taxi driver killed after shooting, crash in city’s east end

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

In an update Friday, police said they’ve obtained judicial authorization to identify a young person wanted in connection with the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventeen-year-old Toronto resident Isaiah Twyman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said he’s believed to be “armed, violent, and dangerous” and advise anyone who sees him to not approach and to call 9-1-1.

Isaiah Twyman is wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Isaiah Twyman is wanted for second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police
