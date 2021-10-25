Toronto taxi driver killed after shooting, crash in city’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a taxi cab driver has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues at around 9:05 p.m. for reports that a taxi driver had crashed into a fence and was unresponsive.

Police said they found the driver with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over another fatal shooting in the city after a violent weekend that saw several shootings, many fatal.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Eglinton Ave E

– police o/s

– officers advised driver/victim taken to hospital has succumbed to his injuries, and has been pronounced deceased

– @TPSHomicide has taken carriage of the investigation

– road closures remain in effect#GO2048858

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 25, 2021

