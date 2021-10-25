Menu

Crime

Toronto taxi driver killed after shooting, crash in city’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:38 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a taxi cab driver has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues at around 9:05 p.m. for reports that a taxi driver had crashed into a fence and was unresponsive.

Police said they found the driver with gunshot wounds.

Read more: 2 men dead after separate shootings in Toronto, police say

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over another fatal shooting in the city after a violent weekend that saw several shootings, many fatal.

