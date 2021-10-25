Toronto taxi driver killed after shooting, crash in city’s east end

Toronto police say a taxi cab driver has died following a shooting in Scarborough late Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues at around 9:05 p.m. for reports that a taxi driver had crashed into a fence and was unresponsive.
Police said they found the driver with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.
The homicide unit has taken over another fatal shooting in the city after a violent weekend that saw several shootings, many fatal.
