Health

Top doctor at Ottawa children’s hospital asks people to mask amid viral surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 1:03 pm
A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A top doctor at an Ottawa children’s hospital is asking community members to wear masks indoors amid a surge in viral illnesses among kids.

Dr. Lindy Samson, chief of staff at CHEO, made the comments at an Ottawa Board of Health meeting.

Samson says an unprecedented number of children are coming to the hospital with difficulty breathing, fevers and other conditions brought on by viral illnesses like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.

Read more: University of Waterloo brings back mask mandate in indoor instructional areas

She says the hospital is taking steps to address high patient volumes but also asked resident to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, including schools, to reduce viral spread.

The city’s board of health also voted Monday night to send a letter to provincial officials asking for data projections on this year’s respiratory illness season, and that the province do more promotion of masking and vaccination.

The provincial health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

