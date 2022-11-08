Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

University of Waterloo brings back mask mandate in indoor instructional areas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 12:45 pm
A group of Western University students hold a protest against the school's COVID-19 mandates on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The University of Waterloo is returning to required masking for indoor activities that are part of academic instruction. View image in full screen
A group of Western University students hold a protest against the school's COVID-19 mandates on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The University of Waterloo is returning to required masking for indoor activities that are part of academic instruction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

The University of Waterloo is reinstating a mask requirement for indoor activities that are part of academic instruction.

The university says masks will be required starting Wednesday in lectures, seminars, labs, tests, exams and all other forms of academic instruction that happen indoors.

University leaders say in a written statement that the decision is being made now due to data trends pointing to increased levels of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases in circulation.

Read more: Ontario considering letting pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19: Moore

The statement says the university also wants to reduce the amount of disruption those trends could cause to the fall exam period.

Trending Now

The university says masks can be removed when teaching or presenting if physical distancing is maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

The masking requirement does not apply in non-instructional settings like food courts or residences, though the university is strongly encouraging masking in all indoor settings.

Click to play video: 'Quebec public health director advises people with symptoms to wear mask, stay home'
Quebec public health director advises people with symptoms to wear mask, stay home
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDOntarioOntario COVID-19Kitchener newsOntario COVIDWaterloomask mandateUniversity of Waterloomask mandatesUniversity of Waterloo Mask mandate
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers