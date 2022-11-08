Menu

Health

No plans to reimpose mask mandate, Toronto’s top doctor says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto warns of financial strains during winter shelter plan'
Toronto warns of financial strains during winter shelter plan
RELATED: Toronto unveiled its winter services plan for those experiencing homelessness. But the plan comes with the warning that emergency COVID-19 funding has dried up from other levels of government, and more assistance will be needed to house people. Matthew Bingley reports.

Toronto’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks as more activities move inside but says she does not plan to reimpose mandatory face coverings, “barring any significant change.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Doctor Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said the COVID-19 picture in the city was one of “relative stability.”

“We were watching with a great deal of caution what might happen as we moved our activities indoors and as we move towards the traditional viral raspatory season,” de Villa said.

She reiterated public health measures, reminding people to get all the COVID-19 booster shots they are eligible for and to “wear a mask, particularly in close, crowded spaces.”

Trending Now

Read more: City of Toronto drops COVID vaccine mandate, staff to be offered reinstatement: memo

However, de Villa said that Toronto Public Health would be stopping short of any order mandating people to wear masks indoors.

“I do take it as a strong recommendation, I think it is important at this point in time, particularly for those who are higher risk,” she said.

“A mask is an excellent idea; it is one of the most effective layers of protection that we have.”

De Villa said her aim was to use “the least coercive means possible” to ensure her city remains healthy.

