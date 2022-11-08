No plans to reimpose mask mandate, Toronto’s top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks as more activities move inside but says she does not plan to reimpose mandatory face coverings, “barring any significant change.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Doctor Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said the COVID-19 picture in the city was one of “relative stability.”

“We were watching with a great deal of caution what might happen as we moved our activities indoors and as we move towards the traditional viral raspatory season,” de Villa said.

She reiterated public health measures, reminding people to get all the COVID-19 booster shots they are eligible for and to “wear a mask, particularly in close, crowded spaces.”

However, de Villa said that Toronto Public Health would be stopping short of any order mandating people to wear masks indoors.

“I do take it as a strong recommendation, I think it is important at this point in time, particularly for those who are higher risk,” she said.

“A mask is an excellent idea; it is one of the most effective layers of protection that we have.”

De Villa said her aim was to use “the least coercive means possible” to ensure her city remains healthy.