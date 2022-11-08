Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Toronto drops COVID vaccine mandate, staff to be offered reinstatement: memo

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 2:35 pm
The city says it is working with security contracts following a complaint launched by the World Sikh Organization of Canada. View image in full screen
Toronto City Hall is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News

The City of Toronto is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and intends to offer unionized unvaccinated employees or those who didn’t disclose their vaccination status reinstatement, according to a memo obtained by Global News.

The memo, written by interim city manager Tracey Cook and sent to managers, says as of Dec. 1, “the City’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will be updated to reflect that mandatory vaccination is no longer required for City staff, volunteers and contractors.”

“The City said that it would continually review this policy, led by science and evidence,” Cook wrote.

Read more: University of Waterloo brings back mask mandate in indoor instructional areas

“With more than 90 per cent of the public and 99 per cent of City staff now with at least two doses of vaccine, the science and public health guidance no longer supports the need for a mandatory vaccine policy.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cook said the City still encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID, including a Fall booster shot.

Based on arbitration and negotiations with the unions, the around 350 unionized employees who either aren’t vaccinated or didn’t disclose their vaccination status “will be offered reinstatement into an unpaid leave,” Cook said.

And those staff who are on unpaid leave will then be able to return to the workplace beginning Dec. 1.

Read more: Ontario considering letting pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19: Moore

Cook said the City’s “People and Equity” staff will be working with different divisions to review reinstatements on a case-by-case basis to make sure returns to the workplace “are aligned with operational needs.”

The People and Equity team will also be conducting a vacancy analysis and sharing that with the heads of the various divisions.

“Of course, there may be situations where vacancies are not available and alternative arrangements will need to be explored,” Cook said.

“While unvaccinated staff will be eligible to return December 1, the reintegration of staff into the workplace may not necessarily occur on that exact date.”

COVID-19COVIDTorontocovid vaccineCity of Torontotoronto covid-19Vaccine MandateToronto Covidtoronto vaccine mandateToronto COVID vaccine mandate
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers