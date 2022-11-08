City of Toronto drops COVID vaccine mandate, staff to be offered reinstatement: memo

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and intends to offer unionized unvaccinated employees or those who didn’t disclose their vaccination status reinstatement, according to a memo obtained by Global News.

The memo, written by interim city manager Tracey Cook and sent to managers, says as of Dec. 1, “the City’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will be updated to reflect that mandatory vaccination is no longer required for City staff, volunteers and contractors.”

“The City said that it would continually review this policy, led by science and evidence,” Cook wrote.

“With more than 90 per cent of the public and 99 per cent of City staff now with at least two doses of vaccine, the science and public health guidance no longer supports the need for a mandatory vaccine policy.”

Cook said the City still encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID, including a Fall booster shot.

Based on arbitration and negotiations with the unions, the around 350 unionized employees who either aren’t vaccinated or didn’t disclose their vaccination status “will be offered reinstatement into an unpaid leave,” Cook said.

And those staff who are on unpaid leave will then be able to return to the workplace beginning Dec. 1.

Cook said the City’s “People and Equity” staff will be working with different divisions to review reinstatements on a case-by-case basis to make sure returns to the workplace “are aligned with operational needs.”

The People and Equity team will also be conducting a vacancy analysis and sharing that with the heads of the various divisions.

“Of course, there may be situations where vacancies are not available and alternative arrangements will need to be explored,” Cook said.

“While unvaccinated staff will be eligible to return December 1, the reintegration of staff into the workplace may not necessarily occur on that exact date.”