Crime

Ottawa Fire Services members charged with hate-motivated workplace assault: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 3:43 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police say two Ottawa Fire Services members are facing charges related to an alleged hate-motivated assault against another member.

Ottawa police say the alleged assault happened in September while all three people were on duty.

One person has been charged with hate-motivated assault and choking, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and harassment and the other has been charged with criminal negligence.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating alleged leaks to convoy protesters, interim chief says

Both are due in court on Dec. 16.

Police say they are not releasing further details to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

Ottawa Fire Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

