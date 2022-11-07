Ottawa Fire Services members charged with hate-motivated workplace assault: police

Ottawa police say two Ottawa Fire Services members are facing charges related to an alleged hate-motivated assault against another member.
Ottawa police say the alleged assault happened in September while all three people were on duty.
One person has been charged with hate-motivated assault and choking, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and harassment and the other has been charged with criminal negligence.
Both are due in court on Dec. 16.
Police say they are not releasing further details to protect the alleged victim’s identity.
Ottawa Fire Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
