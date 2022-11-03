Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police investigating alleged leaks to convoy protesters, interim chief says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Convoy lawyer says police leaked information to protesters'
Convoy lawyer says police leaked information to protesters
WATCH: Convoy lawyer says police leaked information to protesters

Ottawa’s interim police chief says his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter’s “Freedom Convoy” protest.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer for some of the organizers, testified at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday that they regularly received leaks from sympathetic officers about the operational plans of police.

Read more: Convoy got ‘steady stream’ of leaked information from police, security officials: lawyer

Interim chief Steve Bell says the testimony contained “new information” and the Ottawa Police Service initiated an internal investigation Wednesday evening.

Trending Now

Bell confirmed the probe this evening at a hearing of the special parliamentary committee that is investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear the weeks-long demonstration.

The committee study is taking place at the same time as the commission holds its public hearings.

Story continues below advertisement

Both inquiries are a legal requirement under the checks and balances laid out in the Emergencies Act.

Ottawa PoliceFreedom Convoyfreedom convoy 2022Emergencies ActEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to Ottawaconvoy to ottawa 2022Emergencies Act latestCSIS leaks convoyEmergencies Act newsOPP leaks convoypolice Emergencies ACtpolice leaks convoyrcmp leaks convoy
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers