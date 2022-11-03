Ottawa police investigating alleged leaks to convoy protesters, interim chief says

See more sharing options

Ottawa’s interim police chief says his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter’s “Freedom Convoy” protest.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer for some of the organizers, testified at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday that they regularly received leaks from sympathetic officers about the operational plans of police.

Interim chief Steve Bell says the testimony contained “new information” and the Ottawa Police Service initiated an internal investigation Wednesday evening.

Bell confirmed the probe this evening at a hearing of the special parliamentary committee that is investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear the weeks-long demonstration.

The committee study is taking place at the same time as the commission holds its public hearings.

Both inquiries are a legal requirement under the checks and balances laid out in the Emergencies Act.