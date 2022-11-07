Suspicious fires lit around Penticton, B.C.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several small fires were sparked around Penticton, B.C., last Thursday and Mounties are looking for witnesses who could help them put an end to what could become a dangerous trend.

“As the temperatures began falling, we’ve seen an increase in the number of suspiciously lit fires within the city,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“These fires appear to have been deliberately set. Although many are minor in nature, some have posed a risk to nearby structures.”

The first fire was set in some wood palettes around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 3 behind 1301 Main St.

During the same evening, behind the 2900 block of Skaha Lake Road, RCMP said in a press release that “unhoused individuals attempted to start a small fire.”

Crews arrived on scene quickly and snuffed it out without any property damage.

Finally, a commercial garbage container was lit on fire behind 1897 Main St., RCMP said.

The Penticton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire safely, however a nearby wooden fence sustained damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or has information on any of these fires, is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250- 492-4300.