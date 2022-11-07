Suspicious fires lit around Penticton, B.C.: RCMP

Several small fires were sparked around Penticton, B.C., last Thursday and Mounties are looking for witnesses who could help them put an end to what could become a dangerous trend.
“As the temperatures began falling, we’ve seen an increase in the number of suspiciously lit fires within the city,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“These fires appear to have been deliberately set. Although many are minor in nature, some have posed a risk to nearby structures.”
The first fire was set in some wood palettes around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 3 behind 1301 Main St.
During the same evening, behind the 2900 block of Skaha Lake Road, RCMP said in a press release that “unhoused individuals attempted to start a small fire.”
Crews arrived on scene quickly and snuffed it out without any property damage.
Finally, a commercial garbage container was lit on fire behind 1897 Main St., RCMP said.
The Penticton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire safely, however a nearby wooden fence sustained damage.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or has information on any of these fires, is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250- 492-4300.
