Strathcona RCMP suspect arson as cause of Sherwood Park dumpster fires

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a series of garbage fires that are believed to be arson.

The first set of fires took place on June 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to two dumpster fires on the east side of Salisbury Composite High School in Sherwood Park.

Four days later, on July 4 at 5:50 a.m., RCMP and SCES then responded to a series of garbage bin fires at a commercial strip mall complex located at 985 Fir St. in Sherwood Park.

Two garbage bins were set on fire in front of Safeway and London Drugs, respectively. There were also two garbage bins and two planters set on fire in front of Tim Hortons.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have reason to believe these fires were all intentionally set.

No property damage was done and no one was injured during these fires, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Strathcona County RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area that may have witnessed the fires to come forward with any information by calling 780-467-7741. To report an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.