CUPE to hold news conference about ‘growing fight’ against Ontario’s Bill 28

Send this page to someone via email

The union at the centre of a battle with the Progressive Conservative government is set to hold a news conference Monday morning, along with other labour leaders, in what could be a further escalation of its ongoing “political protest.”

Thousands of educational support workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), walked off the job on Friday after the Ford government used the notwithstanding clause to impose a contract and prevent their ability to strike.

The government’s extraordinary measures to keep schools open, however, seems to have created a new confrontation with public and private sector unions, some of which supported the Ford government during the last election, but are now calling on the premier to rescind Bill 28.

Story continues below advertisement

The union, which has vowed to be off the job indefinitely until the government repeals Bill 28 and returns to the negotiating table, said the news conference will include speakers from the Canadian Labour Congress, Ontario Federation of Labour and the leaders of public and private sector unions.

The subject of the news conference is the “growing fight…against the Ford government’s Bill 28.”

At the same time, the union is fighting the Ford government at Ontario Labour Relations Board over the legality of the strike action.

The Ford government wants the board to declare the walkout an “illegal” strike, which would clear the way for the province to start issuing fines of up to half-a-million per day for the union.

With potential penalties on the horizon, CUPE has been receiving an influx of cash from other labour groups in a show of financial solidarity.

So far the union has pulled in $1.1 million from two unions including Unifor.

Global news will have updates on the ongoing developments.