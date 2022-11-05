Junior hockey: Rockets to host Blazers, Vees’ perfect start reaches 15 games

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KAMLOOPS AT KELOWNA

Just how good are this season’s Kamloops Blazers?

With the team hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup next spring, Kelowna Rockets fans will get a chance to see potentially one of the nation’s best squads up front on Saturday evening.

The key word being potential, because hosting the national championship doesn’t automatically mean being an elite squad. The road to the Memorial Cup is littered with host teams that crashed in seeking glory, though from time to time the home-town squad does well.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2004, for example, Kelowna hosted and won the Memorial Cup, though they were ousted in the WHL’s semifinals. The London Knights hosted and won in 2005, while the Vancouver Giants did the same in 2007. Most recently, the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs hosted and won the cup this year.

Saturday’s tilt at Prospera Place will be the first meeting of the season between the two B.C. rivals, and it should be a good litmus test for Kelowna. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

In B.C. Division standings, there’s a three-way tie for first place between Prince George (8-7-0-0), Kamloops (7-3-1-1) and Vancouver (6-7-2-2), with each having 16 points. Kelowna (4-7-1-0) and Victoria (3-12-3-0) round out the field with 9 points each.

The Rockets enter Saturday’s game with a record of 4-6 in their past 10 games, while Kamloops is rolling at 6-2-1-1. Each squad has also played 12 games thus far.

Further, as their record suggests, the Blazers have scored more goals (49) than they’ve given up (33) and sport a differential of plus-16. That’s not the case for Kelowna, which has a differential of minus-6.

4:29 Local Calgary artist designs new mask for Flames goalie

With just 39 goals so far, the Rockets have scored the fewest goals in the division thus far. And league-wise, they sit 19th out of 22 in offence, with Everett and Winnipeg tied for first at 64 goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Defensively, the Rockets are decent, though the Blazers are tied for third, league-wise, in goals against.

Of note, Kelowna’s home record this year is atrocious thus far at 1-4-1-0, with just three points out of a possible 10, while Kamloops is 3-1-0-1 in road games.

And there’s also this: the Blazers are 7-0-0-1 and 7-0-0-0 when leading after the first and second periods, respectively, but are 0-3-1-0 when trailing after 40 minutes.

Kelowna is 2-0-0-0 and 2-1-1-0 when leading after the first and second periods, and is 1-5-0-0 when trailing after the second.

1:53 Hockey community gives British grandmother full Calgary Flames experience

Friday’s results

Tri-City 4, Brandon 3 (OT)

Calgary 5, Medicine Hat 1

Edmonton 4, Victoria 3 (OT)

Vancouver 4, Lethbridge 3

Portland 5, Seattle 1

Moose Jaw 3, Prince Albert 2

Everett 5, Saskatoon 3

Prince George 7, Spokane 2

Red Deer 4, Swift Current 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Moose Jaw, 6 p.m.

Everett at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

PENTICTON 4, PRINCE GEORGE 0

At Penticton, Luca Di Pasquo was perfect between the pipes as the Vees blanked the Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Bradly Nadeau and Aydar Suniev each scored twice for Penticton (15-0-0-0-0), which led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks. Josh Nadeau also tallied three assists as the Vees’ perfect start to the season reached 15 games.

Nadeau scored early in the first period, just 49 seconds in, with his second coming late in the third. Suniev’s two goals were scored less than two minutes apart in the second, at 14:19, then at 15:57.

Jordan Fairlie stopped 40 of 44 shots for Prince George (9-4-0-1-0).

Story continues below advertisement

The Vees were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Spruce Kings were 0-for-3.

4:24 Call of the Wilde!

SALMON ARM 4, CHILLIWACK 2

At Salmon Arm, Jayden Grier scored twice as the Silverbacks doubled up the Chiefs on Friday night.

Nathan Mackie and Brandon Santa Juana also scored for Salmon Arm (8-5-0-1-0), which led 3-2 after the second period.

With the score at 2-1, Nathan Mackie scored on the power play at 17:04 of the second to put the Silverbacks up by two. That goal stood up as the game-winner, with Santa Juana rounding out the scoring at 8:05 of the third.

Brady Milburn, who opened the scoring at 8:50 of the first, and Mason Kesselring, at 17:34 of the second, replied for Chilliwack (4-8-0-1-0).

Story continues below advertisement

Carter Richardson stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Silverbacks, with Lucas Szyszka turning aside 28 of 32 shots for the Chiefs.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-1 on the power play, with Chilliwack going 0-for-3.

2:14 A look at what goes into making the ice at Rogers Place

WEST KELOWNA 4, VERNON 3

At West Kelowna, Dylan Brooks opened and closed the scoring on Friday night as the Warriors held off the Vipers in a closely played game.

Ben MacDonald and Rylee Hlusiak also scored for West Kelowna (10-2-2-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 only to have Vernon battle back and tie the game every time.

Reagan Milburn, who made it 1-1, Lee Parks, who made it 2-2, and Luke Pakulak, who made it 3-3, replied for Vernon (6-7-0-1-0).

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Katz stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Warriors, with Ethan David turning aside 30 of 34 shots for the Vipers.

West Kelowna was 0-for-5 on the power play while Vernon was 1-for-3.

Read more: Senators say NHL club is up for sale

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 6, Trail 4

Victoria 5, Cowichan Valley 0

Surrey 7, Powell River 0

Wenatchee 5, Merritt 4 (OT)

Cranbrook at Nanaimo, ppd

Saturday’s games

Wenatchee at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Prince George at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Chilliwack at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Powell River at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Trail at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

West Kelowna at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Nanaimo at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Surrey at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Trail at Victoria, 2 p.m.

Powell River at Langley, 2:30 p.m.

Cranbrook at Coquitlam, 3 p.m.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers give up three in third in loss to Devils

Friday’s results

Story continues below advertisement

100 Mile House 4, Chase 3

Princeton 5, Kelowna 1

Grand Forks 4, Fernie 1

Golden 4, Beaver Valley 1

Columbia Valley 7, North Okanagan 4

Sicamous 4, Summerland 1

Creston Valley 3, Revelstoke 2 (OT)

Kamloops 6, Castlegar 3

Saturday’s games

Revelstoke at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Castlegar at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Columbia Valley at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Creston Valley at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Fernie at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Golden at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Summerland at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Princeton at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Columbia Valley at Summerland, 2:30 p.m.

4:50 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Rick Bowness Interview – Nov. 3