Edmonton Oilers give up three in third in loss to Devils

The New Jersey Devils scored two goals seven seconds apart late in the third to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Devils have won five in a row while the Oilers had their winning streak snapped at five.

The Oilers took the lead 9:20 into the first. Darnell Nurse broke up a two-on-one, sending Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid on a two-on-one the other way. Hyman fed McDavid for his twelfth of the season. Miles Wood took advantage of a neutral zone turnover to make it 1-1 about three minutes later.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers light up Predators

Eight minutes into the second, Derek Ryan scored for the second straight game when he tipped in a shot by Tyson Barrie. Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood left the game less than a minute later after stretching to make a save on an Oilers power play. On the same advantage, Leon Draisaitl beat Vitek Vanecek to make it 3-1 Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Wood scored off a faceoff 1:14 into the third to pull the Devils within one. New Jersey kept the pressure on and finally tied it with 3:15 left when Ryan Graves’ shot trickled through Stuart Skinner. Off the ensuing centre ice face-off, John Marino sprung Jesper Bratt on a breakaway to put the Devils ahead.

Before the game, Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth were inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame.

The Oilers, 7-4, will host Dallas on Saturday (Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).