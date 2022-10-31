Oilers’ McDavid, Devils’ Bratt, Wild’s Fleury named NHL 3 stars of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division.

All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victory against Chicago on Thursday. He added a goal and two assists for his league-best fourth three-point performance of the season in a 3-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

The Oilers captain had a league-leading nine goals and 18 assists heading into Monday’s games.

Bratt registered four goals and three assists in four games to lead the Devils to a 3-1-0 week and into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Fleury went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .927 save percentage as the Wild completed a 3-1-0 week.

Fleury played in his 944th regular-season game on Tuesday — making 26 saves and his 22nd career stop on a penalty shot in a 3-1 victory against Montreal — to move past Curtis Joseph and into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list among goaltenders.

He earned his 62nd career shootout victory in a 4-3 win over Chicago on Sunday to surpass Henrik Lundqvist for the most in league history.