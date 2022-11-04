Junior hockey: Penticton Vees streaking ahead of the competition

Send this page to someone via email

With a record of 14 wins and no losses so far this season, the Penticton Vees once again find themselves atop the British Columbia Hockey League standings.

With 28 points so far, the Vees are six points ahead of the league’s next best team, the Nanaimo Clippers (11-2-0-0-0).

And in Interior Division standings, the Vees have an eight-point lead over the West Kelowna Warriors (9-2-2-0-0).

But despite the perfect start, Penticton head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson says the team is working to get better and isn’t about to become complacent.

“The funny thing about streaks is they can change and go in the other direction in hurry,” Harbinson told Global News.

The Vees’ bench boss knows a thing or two about streaks.

Ten seasons ago, in what some have called the greatest season in Canadian Junior A hockey history, Harbinson’s 2011-12 Vees set a BCHL record when they won a staggering 42 games in a row.

“Which was crazy when you think about it, a decade later,” Harbison admitted with a laugh.

Vees fans are quick to point out that if you count last season’s playoffs, the reigning BCHL champions have actually won 30 straight.

And with 14 returning players from last season’s Fred Page Cup-winning team, this season’s squad features a potent offence.

The Vees have outscored their opponents 86 to 28 so far, and currently have five of the BCHL’s top-10 scorers, including league leaders and brothers Bradly Nadeau (13 goals, 31 points) and Josh Nadeau (9 goals, 27 points).

Central Scouting recently rated Bradly Nadeau, 17, as a ‘B’ player, which means he could be selected in the second round or third round of next year’s NHL entry draft.

“I think it’s mostly my teammates helping me play with two of the best players in the league, which helps a lot,” said Bradly Nadeau.

Another big factor in this season’s success is goalie Luca Di Pasquo, who is undefeated in 10 starts since signing with the Vees in the off-season.

Di Pasquo already has an NCAA commitment for next season with the Michigan State Spartans.

“We all have our individual goals, but as a team, obviously, we want to win a championship,” said Di Pasquo.

Because a winning streak will eventually end, but a championship will last forever.