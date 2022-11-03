Man in hospital after afternoon hit-and-run collision on Hamilton’s west side: police

Hamilton Police say an investigation is underway following a hit-and-run traffic incident on the city’s west side that sent a man to hospital.
A spokesperson told Global News a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.
“Police attended and rendered aid to a man in his 60s that had been struck by a truck,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.
“The vehicle then fled westbound on Aberdeen.”
The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.
The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP would later arrest a suspect after another traffic incident along South Service Road in Stoney Creek.
It’s suspected the driver was impaired at the time of his arrest just after 5 p.m., authorities say.
