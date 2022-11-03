Man in hospital after afternoon hit-and-run collision on Hamilton’s west side: police

See more sharing options

Hamilton Police say an investigation is underway following a hit-and-run traffic incident on the city’s west side that sent a man to hospital.

A spokesperson told Global News a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.

“Police attended and rendered aid to a man in his 60s that had been struck by a truck,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

“The vehicle then fled westbound on Aberdeen.”

The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP would later arrest a suspect after another traffic incident along South Service Road in Stoney Creek.

It’s suspected the driver was impaired at the time of his arrest just after 5 p.m., authorities say.