Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in hospital after afternoon hit-and-run collision on Hamilton’s west side: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 9:06 am
Hamilton police are investigating a collision near Dundurn and Aberdeen Avenue on Nov. 2, 2022 that sent a man to hospital. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a collision near Dundurn and Aberdeen Avenue on Nov. 2, 2022 that sent a man to hospital. Global News

Hamilton Police say an investigation is underway following a hit-and-run traffic incident on the city’s west side that sent a man to hospital.

A spokesperson told Global News a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.

“Police attended and rendered aid to a man in his 60s that had been struck by a truck,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

“The vehicle then fled westbound on Aberdeen.”

The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

Trending Now

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police investigate early morning shooting in central Mountain residential neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

OPP would later arrest a suspect after another traffic incident along South Service Road in Stoney Creek.

It’s suspected the driver was impaired at the time of his arrest just after 5 p.m., authorities say.

Click to play video: 'Convoy lawyer says police leaked information to protesters'
Convoy lawyer says police leaked information to protesters
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHit and Runpedestrian hitHamilton trafficAberdeen Avenuehamilton hit and rundundurn street southhamilton traffic accident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers