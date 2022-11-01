Menu

Crime

Police investigate early morning shooting in central Mountain residential neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 6:14 pm
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Hamilton's Mountain Nov. 1, 2022. Global News

Hamilton police believe an early Tuesday morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood on the central Mountain was a “targeted” occurrence.

Investigators have confirmed shots were fired around 1 a.m. in an area near Towercrest Drive and Upper Wellington Street.

No suspects have been positively identified but it’s believed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee is connected with the incident.

Read more: Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s West Mountain early Sunday

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Detectives are appealing with residents to check security cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

