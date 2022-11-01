Police investigate early morning shooting in central Mountain residential neighbourhood

Hamilton police believe an early Tuesday morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood on the central Mountain was a “targeted” occurrence.
Investigators have confirmed shots were fired around 1 a.m. in an area near Towercrest Drive and Upper Wellington Street.
No suspects have been positively identified but it’s believed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee is connected with the incident.
There were no injuries in the shooting.
Detectives are appealing with residents to check security cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
