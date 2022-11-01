Police investigate early morning shooting in central Mountain residential neighbourhood

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police believe an early Tuesday morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood on the central Mountain was a “targeted” occurrence.

Investigators have confirmed shots were fired around 1 a.m. in an area near Towercrest Drive and Upper Wellington Street.

No suspects have been positively identified but it’s believed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee is connected with the incident.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Detectives are appealing with residents to check security cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.