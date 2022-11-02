Calgary man charged after firing rifle in city’s northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arrested a man after a gun was fired in the northeast community of Whitehorn Sunday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police received calls of gunfire at a residence in the 300 block of Whitlock Way N.E.

Investigators believe a man drove to the property, left his vehicle and began to approach a home when a verbal fight took place between him and the homeowner.

Police said the homeowner had a loaded rifle and threatened the other man.

According to a police press release issued Wednesday, when the man attempted to leave the property, the homeowner is believed to have fired at the vehicle as it drove away.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers believe the two men are known to one another.

Police seized a rifle from the scene and charged Brian Crispens, 34, with five firearms-related charges and one count of uttering threats.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.