Calgary police investigating September shooting

Calgary police are seeking the public’s assistance for more information about a shooting that happened in September.

Police said a woman left her house in the 1300 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at around 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 16 to walk her dog when a shot rang out. According to the Calgary Police Service, the bullet narrowly missed the woman and struck the driver’s side of a nearby vehicle.

CPS said it has exhausted all leads in relation to the investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance to help further the investigation. Investigators do not know if the shooting was targeted or if the woman was an innocent bystander, police said.

“Addressing gun violence continues to be a priority for our service,” CPS said in a Thursday morning news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.