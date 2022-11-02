Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating September shooting

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 2, 2022 11:51 am
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are seeking the public's assistance for more information about a shooting that happened in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are seeking the public's assistance for more information about a shooting that happened in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are seeking the public’s assistance for more information about a shooting that happened in September.

Police said a woman left her house in the 1300 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at around 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 16 to walk her dog when a shot rang out. According to the Calgary Police Service, the bullet narrowly missed the woman and struck the driver’s side of a nearby vehicle.

CPS said it has exhausted all leads in relation to the investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance to help further the investigation. Investigators do not know if the shooting was targeted or if the woman was an innocent bystander, police said.

“Addressing gun violence continues to be a priority for our service,” CPS said in a Thursday morning news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

