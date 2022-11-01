18-year-old arrested after man’s SUV carjacked at Winnipeg gas station

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is in police custody after an early morning carjacking at a Winnipeg gas station.

Police say a man’s SUV was stolen by a man armed with bear spray at the gas station in the first 100 block of Marion Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim called police shortly after 3:10 a.m. following a walk home investigators describe as “a significant distance.”

Just over an hour later police say an officer noticed the stolen SUV driving in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

The SUV was pulled over near Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue and three people were taken into custody.

Police say a can of bear spray was found in the vehicle.

The alleged driver, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

The two other people in the car have been released without charges, police said Tuesday.