Crime

18-year-old arrested after man’s SUV carjacked at Winnipeg gas station

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s carjacking issues'
Winnipeg’s carjacking issues
WATCH: Carjackings continue to be an issue in Winnipeg this year with 59 already being reported in the first four months of 2022 – Jul 11, 2022

A young man is in police custody after an early morning carjacking at a Winnipeg gas station.

Police say a man’s SUV was stolen by a man armed with bear spray at the gas station in the first 100 block of Marion Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg carjacking victim, 72, taken to hospital after violent afternoon incident

The victim called police shortly after 3:10 a.m. following a walk home investigators describe as “a significant distance.”

Just over an hour later police say an officer noticed the stolen SUV driving in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers'
Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers

The SUV was pulled over near Sherbrook Street and Ross Avenue and three people were taken into custody.

Police say a can of bear spray was found in the vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police continue to investigate carjacking in Norwood East area

The alleged driver, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

The two other people in the car have been released without charges, police said Tuesday.

