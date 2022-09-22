Winnipeg carjacking victim, 72, taken to hospital after violent afternoon incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an afternoon carjacking Wednesday in the Norwood East neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police said the victim was getting into her parked vehicle, a 2014 Subaru Forester, when a man confronted her and began punching her while taking the keys out of her hand, before dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing it.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m., near Tache Avenue and Horace Street.

Police said they still haven’t found the vehicle, which is described as a green SUV with the Manitoba licence plate FCM 461.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, between 20-30 years old, with an average build and dark, shoulder-length hair. He was dressed in all black at the time of the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

