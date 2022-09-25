Winnipeg police continue to investigate carjacking in Norwood East area

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate the carjacking of a 72-year-old woman in the Norwood East area of the city.

The victim’s stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461, remains missing.

Investigators had previously released a stock photo of the vehicle, but have obtained an image of the actual stolen SUV.

Police want the public to note the steel “winter” rims that have noticeably rusted.

stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461. WPS

It is believed that on September 21, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim had returned to her parked SUV in the area of Tache Avenue and Horace Street when a man confronted her, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The man tried to take her keys from her hand and began punching her. He then dragged her out of the vehicle and stole it.

The victim suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The male suspect is described as 20-30 years old, about 6’0” tall, with an average build, dark shoulder-length hair and fair skin. He was wearing all black.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:24 Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb – Jul 11, 2022