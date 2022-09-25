Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police continue to investigate carjacking in Norwood East area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 5:30 pm
stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461.
stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461. WPS

Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate the carjacking of a 72-year-old woman in the Norwood East area of the city.

The victim’s stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461, remains missing.

Investigators had previously released a stock photo of the vehicle, but have obtained an image of the actual stolen SUV.

Police want the public to note the steel “winter” rims that have noticeably rusted.

stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461
stolen vehicle, a green 2014 Subaru Forester with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461. WPS

It is believed that on September 21, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the victim had returned to her parked SUV in the area of Tache Avenue and Horace Street when a man confronted her, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg carjacking victim, 72, taken to hospital after violent afternoon incident

The man tried to take her keys from her hand and began punching her. He then dragged her out of the vehicle and stole it.

The victim suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The male suspect is described as 20-30 years old, about 6’0” tall, with an average build, dark shoulder-length hair and fair skin. He was wearing all black.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb' Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb
Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb – Jul 11, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagStolen Vehicle tagCarjacking tagWPS tagNorwood East area carjacking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers