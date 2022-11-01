Menu

Crime

Drugs, money and fraudulent ID seized from stolen SUV in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 12:51 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of weapons and property crime charges, according to police. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of weapons and property crime charges, according to police. File / Global News

Drugs, money and fraudulent identification have been seized from a stolen SUV in Winnipeg, police say.

On Halloween at midnight, officers were in the area of Sargent Avenue and Langside Street when they saw a stolen SUV.

They followed the vehicle to McDermot Avenue and McPhillips Street and it began to speed.

AIR1 subsequently tracked the stolen SUV as police vehicles pulled back.

The vehicle then turned in to a parking lot in the first 100 block of Dorset Street and both of the suspects bailed.

AIR1 pursued the suspects to the 1800 block of Burrows Avenue, while ground units took them into custody.

Upon his arrest, the man driving the car fraudulently attempted to identify himself using a stolen driver’s licence. He was also found to have a stolen SIN card (in the same name as the licence).

Additionally, police found $50 and a folding knife, and the man also had nine outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The woman passenger was found to have 4.8 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $235), $100 and a can of bear spray, police say.

The SUV had been reported stolen from the Pulberry neighbourhood a week earlier.

A 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman are now facing multiple charges. The man has been detained and the woman was released on an undertaking.

