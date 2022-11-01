Front-end loader strikes convenience store in downtown Winnipeg, flees: police

Send this page to someone via email

A front-end loader struck a convenience store in downtown Winnipeg and fled Tuesday morning.

At 4:21 a.m. the vehicle hit the store in the 1300 block of Main Street and damaged the front of the business before fleeing the area.

The store was closed at the time of the incident.

It is believed the collision was intentional and it is being investigated as a break and enter, police say.

The front-end loader has not been found.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement