Police search for 2 after armed highway robbery reported on Mudie Lake First Nation

Police are searching for two men for an alleged armed robbery on the Mudie Lake First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

Pierceland RCMP received the report at 6 a.m. last Thursday and the investigation determined a driver was driving on Highway 21 on the First Nation.

“The motorist came across a black compact SUV stopped on the roadway and a male laying on the ground nearby,” police in a news release.

“The motorist stopped to help the male. As soon as the motorist exited their vehicle, the male got up, threatened the motorist with a machete and demanded the keys to their vehicle. Another male approached, assaulted the motorist and also demanded the keys to the vehicle.”

Police said the motorist was robbed of cash, but was able to get back into the vehicle, drive away, and call the police.

The two suspects were last seen heading north on Highway 21 to Pierceland in the black compact SUV.

“One of the males was described as wearing jeans and a black hoodie,” according to the release.

“The other male is described as approximately 5’11” with a thin build and dark-coloured eyes. He was also wearing a black hoodie and a black neck warmer pulled up over his mouth/nose.”

Police warn the public not to approach two suspects or the black compact SUV. Police also say that if you come across what you think could be a staged accident, do not get out of your vehicle, but turn around and call the police.

Anyone with information can reach Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.