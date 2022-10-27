Over 175 grams of cocaine seized in Melfort after RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

After a six-month investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested three people and seized 178 grams of cocaine in the Melfort area.

In May 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began investigating an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort and the surrounding area.

The investigation continued throughout the summer and into the fall and on Oct. 20, officers searched three residences, a storage unit and three vehicles.

Officers located and seized 178 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, a sum of cash and three non-restricted firearms, which investigation determined were possessed without a license.

“Our CRT officers worked very meticulously over several months on this in-depth investigation, which ultimately resulted in three individuals being charged and a significant amount of cocaine and methamphetamine removed from the streets,” said Supt. Glenn Church, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their investigation determined these illicit drugs were being trafficked to multiple communities, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort, Star City, Tisdale, Kinistino and Pleasantdale. All of these communities are safer because of this drug seizure and the dismantlement of this trafficking operation.”

David Barks, a 39-year-old from Melfort, Sask. has been charged with:

two counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking

one count, possession of the proceeds of crime

one count, possession of firearm without a license.

Grant Day, a 44-year-old from Melfort and Tanis Michel, a 24-year old from Kinistino, SK have each been charged with one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Dec. 12, 2022.