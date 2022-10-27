Menu

Canada

Over 175 grams of cocaine seized in Melfort after RCMP investigation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 4:15 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
In May 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began investigating an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort and surrounding area. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

After a six-month investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested three people and seized 178 grams of cocaine in the Melfort area.

In May 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began investigating an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort and the surrounding area.

Read more: Saskatchewan to introduce new police across province: throne speech

The investigation continued throughout the summer and into the fall and on Oct. 20, officers searched three residences, a storage unit and three vehicles.

Officers located and seized 178 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, a sum of cash and three non-restricted firearms, which investigation determined were possessed without a license.

“Our CRT officers worked very meticulously over several months on this in-depth investigation, which ultimately resulted in three individuals being charged and a significant amount of cocaine and methamphetamine removed from the streets,” said Supt. Glenn Church, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Inviting a convicted wife killer to Sask. throne speech an ‘error in judgement’: MLA

“Their investigation determined these illicit drugs were being trafficked to multiple communities, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melfort, Star City, Tisdale, Kinistino and Pleasantdale. All of these communities are safer because of this drug seizure and the dismantlement of this trafficking operation.”

David Barks, a 39-year-old from Melfort, Sask. has been charged with:

  • two counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • one count, possession of the proceeds of crime
  • one count, possession of firearm without a license.

Grant Day, a 44-year-old from Melfort and Tanis Michel, a 24-year old from Kinistino, SK have each been charged with one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Dec. 12, 2022.

