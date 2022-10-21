Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old child in Watrous

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 6:17 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances the led to the death of a child in Watrous on October 19, 2022. File/Getty

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances of the death of a child in Watrous.

Read more: Prince Albert woman found dead near Maymont, Sask.

According to a media release, Watrous RCMP received a report of an injured child on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Watrous.

“Officers immediately attended,” RCMP stated. “A four-year-old child was located in medical distress. He was declared deceased by EMS.”

RCMP stated the child’s family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support to them.

Read more: 49-year-old man shot by Saskatchewan RCMP on Little Pine First Nation

“We are not releasing the child’s name or other identifying details,” RCMP said.

They are asking if anyone has any information, please call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPDeath InvestigationChild DeathWatrousWatrous RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unitwatrous child death
