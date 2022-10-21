Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old child in Watrous

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances of the death of a child in Watrous.

According to a media release, Watrous RCMP received a report of an injured child on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Watrous.

“Officers immediately attended,” RCMP stated. “A four-year-old child was located in medical distress. He was declared deceased by EMS.”

RCMP stated the child’s family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support to them.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not releasing the child’s name or other identifying details,” RCMP said.

They are asking if anyone has any information, please call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.