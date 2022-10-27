Menu

Crime

Police investigate after hit and run in southeast Calgary sends pedestrian to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 11:06 pm
Calgary police said a man was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said a man was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Global News

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary.

Police said the man was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. just before 8 p.m.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene so police are investigating what happened as a hit and run.

Trending Now

READ MORE: Vehicle seized in connection with Calgary hit-and-run that sent teen to hospital

The victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but they did not yet have description of the suspect vehicle as of 8:30 p.m.

