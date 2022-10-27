Police investigate after hit and run in southeast Calgary sends pedestrian to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary.

Police said the man was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. just before 8 p.m.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene so police are investigating what happened as a hit and run.

The victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but they did not yet have description of the suspect vehicle as of 8:30 p.m.