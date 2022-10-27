Menu

Canada

Vehicle seized in connection with Calgary hit-and-run that sent teen to hospital

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:14 pm
A boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery, according to Calgary EMS. View image in full screen
A boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery, according to Calgary EMS. Global News

Police have seized a vehicle they believe was involved with a hit-and-run in Calgary that sent a teen to hospital.

At just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, a 17-year-old pedestrian was crossing 16 Avenue N.W. at 46 Street N.W., with the crosswalk signal activated.

Brandon Taylor was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle described as a light-coloured SUV.

Calgary family of teen pedestrian in hit and run speaks out: 'Compassion, not hate'

“Police were telling me the vehicle that hit him, they don’t have a passenger side mirror anymore,” step-father Jason Poirier told Global News on Oct. 21.

“Brandon’s face took the full hit of it and it sent him flying ten feet, and the person just kept driving.”

Calgary police said Taylor’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

CPS investigators received the help of a witness and Cochrane RCMP to locate and seize the SUV, pending warrants and further examination.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

Family of Calgary teen hit-and-run victim offer forgiveness to driver
