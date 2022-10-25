Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘I was only going 150’ Kitchener man tells OPP after being clocked at 200 km/h

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 12:18 pm
A photo police posted to Twietter showed that police had pulled over a Porsche. View image in full screen
A photo police posted to Twietter showed that police had pulled over a Porsche. OPP / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old man was clocked on Highway 8 in Kitchener travelling at 200 km/h, around 100 km/h over the speed limit.

After being pulled over, man said, “Officer, I was only going 150,” according to a post from Cambridge OPP on Twitter.

Read more: 2 teens arrested in connection with Kitchener brawl that left 5 injured

A photo OPP posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning showed that police had pulled over a Porsche.

They say a 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

Trending Now

In addition, he had his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Advertisement
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge OPPHighway 8 Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers