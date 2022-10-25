‘I was only going 150’ Kitchener man tells OPP after being clocked at 200 km/h

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old man was clocked on Highway 8 in Kitchener travelling at 200 km/h, around 100 km/h over the speed limit.

After being pulled over, man said, “Officer, I was only going 150,” according to a post from Cambridge OPP on Twitter.

A photo OPP posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning showed that police had pulled over a Porsche.

They say a 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

In addition, he had his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

200k/h – “officer, I was only going 150” 19 yr old driving his car on #Hwy8 in Kitchener. #CambridgeOPP stopped and charged him with dangerous driving, #StuntDriving, careless and drive under suspension. #14DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/B9occ7kJyb — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 25, 2022