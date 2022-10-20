2 teens arrested in connection with Kitchener brawl that left 5 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teenagers were arrested in connection with a recent fight in Kitchener that left five people injured.

On Oct. 14 at around 4:40 p.m., police say 10 teens were reported to be fighting around Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard.

Several weapons were involved, including a BB gun that was fired during the skirmish and hit one teen, according to police.

Police say that by the time officers arrived at the scene, many of those involved had taken off.

Two of the youths were left with minor injuries and three other bystanders also suffered minor injuries after they tried to break up the fight.

Police say two teens, both from Kitchener, are facing weapon-related charges.