Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna cab drivers speak out against airport fee

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna cab drivers voice frustrations over added airport user fee'
Kelowna cab drivers voice frustrations over added airport user fee
WATCH: Since July of last year, Kelowna cab drivers have been charging an additional $2 fee each time they pick up or drop off at the airport. While the fee is actually beneficial to the operating costs of the drivers, many of them tell Global news that the extra charge isn't sitting well with passengers.

Several Kelowna cab drivers are speaking out against a user fee that was tacked onto each trip they make to YLW International Airport.

Since July of last year, Kelowna cab drivers have been charging an additional $2 fee each time they pick up or drop off a customer at the airport. While the fee has been beneficial to the operating costs of the drivers, many of them tell Global News that the extra charge isn’t sitting well with many taxi users in the city.

“They always say, ‘this is ridiculous,’ and that they’ve never seen this kind of charge anywhere,” explained Sam Bansal, a Kelowna cab driver.

“It really makes the customers angry every time we have to explain it.”

Read more: Planned fee change will raise the cost of many taxi rides to Kelowna’s airport

Story continues below advertisement

“They think that we’re actually scamming them, looking to make an extra $2, and it saddens me,” said cabbie Fred Guigue. “I don’t enjoy the fact that me as a cab driver has to be a tax collector for the city.”

They say some customers are so fed up with the added fee that they’re taking it out on the drivers themselves by not tipping.

Read more: Kelowna airport staff chip in to clean up tarmac debris

“A lot of customers think it’s some sort of tax grab from the airport,” said cab driver Lorraine Worsnop. “The customers aren’t tipping as well because they have to pay the fee.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kelowna International Airport gets financial boost'
Kelowna International Airport gets financial boost

Geoff Ritchie, senior airport development manager at YLW, says that added fee is a good thing for the cab drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are operating ground transportation, you have to come get a license,” he explained. “A license would cost you $638. Now what we’re saying is the license costs $50 and then you add a $2 trip fee onto that to recover the remainder of the cost.”

Read more: 14-year-old boy charged in connection with taxi scam in Toronto: police

Ritchie added that the same rules would apply for any other transportation companies that receive approval to operate in Kelowna in the future.

“It’s a level playing field for all the ground transportation,” expressed Ritchie.

“Let’s say somebody that, like Uber, is a part-time driver and maybe it’s not so affordable to pay the higher front-end fee. Well now they have a cheaper option to do that, a more affordable option to do that, and still be able to recover.”

While the cab drivers in Kelowna are saving $588 dollars on their up-front cab licensing fees to pick up passengers from the airport, they’re still more concerned about the customer.

Read more: Halifax offers first fully accessible on-demand taxi service

And the per-passenger fee adds up. The revenue generated by the fee is collected by YLW once a month from each individual driver.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know I’m paying upwards of $50 a week in airport fees,” said Guigue. “So that’s $200 just from one driver a month, and over $2,000 a year. That’s a lot of money.”

KelownaAirportTaxDriversYLWCabRevenuechargekelowna airportCustomerFeeuser feecab fares
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers