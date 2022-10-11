Halifax offers first fully accessible on-demand taxi service

Send this page to someone via email

Extra Care Taxi has officially opened its doors for service. The company will provide an accessible taxi service for passengers who are unable to use conventional taxis.

Gerry Post, an accessibility advocate, says he has been waiting 10 years for this day.

“I don’t need to wait for seven days for an access a bus. (The new taxi service is) there immediately within an hour or so,” says Post.

As part of the contract, passengers will pay the standard taxi rate for their trips while the municipality, as a funding partner, will provide ongoing funding to Extra Care Taxi to help support the higher costs of offering an accessible taxi service within the municipality.

Extra Care Taxi is currently operating nine accessible vehicles and is available to residents who may require this service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“That’s transformative for me and others in wheelchairs,” says Post.

The marketing and communications manager for Extra Care Taxi, Alexandra Wilson, says the drivers have all completed a criminal background and vulnerable persons check and have received passionate care training.

“They’re very patient. They’re not in a hurry. They’re not going to take the long way. This service is also for seniors, who may not be in a wheelchair, but just need extra assistance in carrying in their groceries,” says Wilson.

Post says the accessibility taxi is hopefully only the beginning. He says he wants to see Halifax become the most accessible city in North America.

“When you look at the population demographic where it’s aging and you look at, for example, the cruise industry, which is the most accessible tourism adventure for anyone in a wheelchair, so let’s focus on that and take advantage of it,” says Post.

The company says it hopes to have two more licensed taxis before the year’s end.

Customers are able to book online, via phone or on an online app.