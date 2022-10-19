14-year-old boy charged in connection with taxi scam in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a taxi scam investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a vehicle resembling a taxi cab would park in a high traffic area such as a mall parking lot, with one suspect posing as a driver.

Another suspect would pose as a customer, officers said.

According to police, the suspects would then have an argument over the cab driver not accepting cash.

“An unsuspecting victim will help the customer by paying with a credit or debit card in exchange for cash,” officers said in a news release.

Police said while the victim was distracted, the suspect would allegedly exchange the victims card for another card after it was inserted into the machine.

“The point of sale terminal will record the victim’s card data and PIN number,” police said. “The suspects will then make fraudulent transactions using the victim’s card.”

Police said on Monday, officers received a report of a similar incident in the parking lot of a mall in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The boy cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.