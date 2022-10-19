Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old boy charged in connection with taxi scam in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman warns of Toronto taxi scam'
Woman warns of Toronto taxi scam
WATCH: Woman warns of Toronto taxi scam

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a taxi scam investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a vehicle resembling a taxi cab would park in a high traffic area such as a mall parking lot, with one suspect posing as a driver.

Another suspect would pose as a customer, officers said.

According to police, the suspects would then have an argument over the cab driver not accepting cash.

Read more: Toronto police warn of taxi scam where suspects pose as driver and customer, cite COVID-19 concerns

“An unsuspecting victim will help the customer by paying with a credit or debit card in exchange for cash,” officers said in a news release.

Trending Now

Police said while the victim was distracted, the suspect would allegedly exchange the victims card for another card after it was inserted into the machine.

Story continues below advertisement

“The point of sale terminal will record the victim’s card data and PIN number,” police said. “The suspects will then make fraudulent transactions using the victim’s card.”

Police said on Monday, officers received a report of a similar incident in the parking lot of a mall in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The boy cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceFraudTPSTeen ChargedTaxi ScamToronto Taxi ScamToronto taxi scamstaxi scam teen chargedtaxi scam toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers