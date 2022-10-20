Over 1.5M dry shampoo products recalled in Canada over cancer risk

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Unilever hair products have been recalled across Canada due to the detection of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

Health Canada issued the recall Tuesday for more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products manufactured by Dove, Bed Head and Tresemmé that were sold in the country between January 2020 and October 2022

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported from the affected products, which are packaged in aerosol cans.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging,” Health Canada said.

Unilever Canada said an internal investigation identified the aerosol propellant as the source for “potentially elevated levels of benzene” in several lots of dry shampoo products.

It added in a statement Tuesday that it has worked with its propellant suppliers to address the issue.

“Unilever Canada is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution,” the distributor said.

View image in full screen Canadian retailers have been notified to remove the recalled hair products from shelves. Photo courtesy: Health Canada

The affected products were produced before October 2021, Unilever said.

The recall is not only limited to Canada.

In the United States, dry shampoo products by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have also been recalled.

Unilever said people who have bought the affected products will receive a refund or reimbursement.

Benzene is a carcinogen and exposure to the chemical by inhalation, through the mouth or skin, can result in leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, according to Health Canada.

Canada.ca has a list of all the dry shampoo products recalled.