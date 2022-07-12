Health Canada recalls 9 more hand sanitizers over safety risks

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has recalled several hand sanitizers across the country over the last two years over concerns of potential health risks from using the products.

In a public advisory notice Monday, the agency listed nine new affected products that do not meet Health Canada requirements, advising Canadians to stop using them.

According to Health Canada, some of the recalled hand sanitizers contained (or possibly contained) ingredients not permitted by the agency, included undeclared impurities, were not properly labelled and were either being sold without authorization or proper product testing or were counterfeit.

Health Canada is asking Canadians to either dispose of the recalled products or return them to local pharmacies that can properly handle disposal. It is also urging people to report any adverse events or complaints.

“Consult your health-care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns,” the agency said.

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for hand sanitizers as one of the layers of protection from the virus.

Since June 2020, Health Canada has recalled more than 200 hand sanitizers and the list keeps growing.

Health Canada says alcohol-based hand sanitizers should be used if soap and water are not available for proper handwashing.

The organization says hand sanitizers with “unacceptable grades” of ethanol or denaturants have not been approved for use in sanitizers in Canada, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

The list of hand sanitizers in the latest recall includes:

Davey’s Hand Sanitizer

Davey’s Sanitizing Hand Wipes

Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Summertime

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Winter Cheer

Here is the full list of recalled brands.

— with files from The Canadian Press