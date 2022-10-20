Man, woman killed in their L’Île-Bizard home, suspect related to victims: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were found dead in their home Wednesday night in L’Île-Bizard, just west of Montreal, following what police describe as a family drama.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home on des Erables Avenue near the intersection of des Noyers.

Police found the bodies of the man and woman, each bearing signs of trauma. Both were declared dead at the scene.

A short time later, police say they arrested a suspect near the home. Police confirm that the suspect, a 29-year-old man, is related to the two victims.

A security perimeter was established around the home and the case has been transferred to the major crime unit.

This is the 31st and 32nd homicide in the Montreal area this year.

On Wednesday, Kamaljit Arora, 45, was supposed to appear in court to face first-degree murder charges after two children were found dead in their home in a private residence on Lauzon Street in Laval’s Ste-Dorothée district Monday evening.

Crown prosecutors requested a postponement due to his “state of health” but did not provide more details. A legal aid lawyer representing him said she has not yet spoken to Arora.

Arora was formally charged Tuesday but a Quebec court judge agreed to put off the arraignment until he could appear in court.

–with files from Kalina Laframboise & Felicia Parrillo