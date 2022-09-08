Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman critically injured after being stabbed in parking lot, Montreal police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 11:59 am
Montreal police say they were called to a parking lot outside a residential building early Thursday. View image in full screen
Montreal police say they were called to a parking lot outside a residential building early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman is in hospital after she was stabbed in a parking lot in the LaSalle borough early Thursday.

Authorities were called around 8:45 a.m. to the scene outside a residential building on des Oblats Street near Wanklyn Street.

The victim was unconscious and suffered upper-body injuries. Police say she was taken to hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Trending Stories

Read more: Arson suspected in two overnight fires in northeast Montreal

Investigators are searching for a suspect who reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect’s identity is unknown.

Police say it is not known if the suspect and victim knew one another. An investigation into the assault is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

A safety perimetre has been erected and the department’s canine unit was brought to the scene.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagMontreal crime tagmontreal stabbing tagMontreal police investigation tagmontreal violence tagLasalle stabbing taglasalle borough tagLaSalle crime tagMontreal police stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers