Woman critically injured after being stabbed in parking lot, Montreal police say

Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman is in hospital after she was stabbed in a parking lot in the LaSalle borough early Thursday.

Authorities were called around 8:45 a.m. to the scene outside a residential building on des Oblats Street near Wanklyn Street.

The victim was unconscious and suffered upper-body injuries. Police say she was taken to hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Investigators are searching for a suspect who reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect’s identity is unknown.

Police say it is not known if the suspect and victim knew one another. An investigation into the assault is underway.

A safety perimetre has been erected and the department’s canine unit was brought to the scene.