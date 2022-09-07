Arson suspected in two overnight fires in northeast Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate overnight fires in northeast Montreal destroyed two vehicles.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a 911 call was placed reporting a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a private residence located on Eudora-Dubeau Avenue, near the intersection of Joliot-Curie Avenue in Rivière-des-Prairies.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread. There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

Less than 30 minutes later, a second 911 call was made reporting a car on fire on Cabrini Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The fire spread to a second vehicle before being brought under control. There were no reported injuries. Witnesses saw one suspect fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police have not ruled out a link between both incidents. The arson squad has taken over the investigation.