Province commits $400k for downtown Brandon revitalization

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is providing $400,000 to support the Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program (BDIP).

BDIP was created by the Brandon Downtown Development Corp., the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Brandon’s economic development department to support economic development in the city as the province continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cliff Cullen, Manitoba’s Minister of Economic Development, Investment and Trade, says that as the province continues to emerge from the pandemic, it’s important to support economic growth.

“Economies around the world continue to feel the detrimental effects of the global pandemic, so we are proud to support the Brandon Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program as part of the continuing collaborative effort of local authorities to rejuvenate the business community in downtown Brandon,” Cullen said.

“Encouraging a healthy, vibrant downtown is vital to sustaining economic growth for Brandon and a stronger province for us all.”

Story continues below advertisement

The money will be used in order to address unique concerns of the downtown business community, and help draw “main floor” businesses back to downtown.

Emeka Egeson, executive director of Brandon Downtown Development Corp., says maintaining Brandon’s downtown is vital to the continued recovery process.

“We want to continue driving downtown Brandon’s revitalization by identifying and encouraging investment and revitalization opportunities. Our city’s downtown area has a critical and unique role in economic and social development,” Egeson said.

“It continues to create a critical mass where commercial, cultural, and civic activities are concentrated. This concentration facilitates business, learning, and cultural exchange.”

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said supporting downtown will help create more jobs.

“The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is so proud to recommend funding for and to be working with the Brandon Downtown Development Corp. and Brandon Chamber of Commerce in executing on this critical proposal, and to continue upholding a commitment to accelerating downtown revitalization,” Davidson said.

“This fund will create and maintain jobs, support existing businesses and attract new businesses to support downtown growth.”

Story continues below advertisement

The spending is part of the province’s $50-million Pandemic Long-Term Recovery Fund, which provides businesses with support to expand and diversify operations, and to invest in employees.

Details about the grants, including eligibility, the application process, funding streams, and deadlines can be found on the Brandon Downtown Development Corp.’s website.