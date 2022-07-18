Province, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce invest millions in downtown business recovery

Send this page to someone via email

The province and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to fund the Downtown Building Business Program.

The $2.5 million program will help the city’s downtown businesses recover from the pandemic.

“A strong and vibrant downtown Winnipeg means new jobs will be created as new and existing businesses open or relocate to the area, supporting our province’s economic recovery from the pandemic,” says Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen.

“This investment will provide funding for creative ideas that will help make downtown an attractive place to live, work and play, every day.”

The program will support downtown Winnipeg’s recovery by giving grants to existing businesses, helping connect new entrepreneurs with empty downtown storefront locations and funding a ‘Support Downtown’ marketing campaign.

“The pandemic has acutely affected Winnipeg’s downtown and although recovery is happening, downtown is taking longer to recover than other neighbourhoods. Overcoming the impact requires immediate and long-term commitment, visionary leadership and collective action,” says Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“The Building Business Program will support the business owners who are integral to our downtown’s vibrancy and unique character and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to create new experiences for people who live, shop and explore downtown.”

Applications for grants and other programs will be open later this summer.

