Canada

City of Brandon looking for input on new climate change action plan

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:08 pm
Brandon City Hall in 2013. View image in full screen
Brandon City Hall in 2013. Kurt Brownridge / Global News

Brandon, Man., officials are looking for input on creating a customized climate change action plan.

The aim is to determine corporate and community emissions reduction targets and draft the steps needed to meet those standards.

The city is teaming up with the consulting firm Urban Systems to create the plan that’ll replace the City’s Environmental Strategic Plan.

Read more: Online disinformation, climate change among top Canadian fears, survey finds

“Urban Systems is honoured to be working with the City of Brandon and broader community to develop the Climate Change Action Plan,” says community sustainability planner Shoni Madden.

“We all have a role to play in achieving Brandon’s target of net-zero by 2050, and we would love to hear from the community. The plan will build on Brandon’s environmental leadership in Manitoba and outline a commitment for the city and broader community to work together to both mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and ensure the city is preparing and considering how it needs to adapt to the adverse impacts of a changing climate.”

Those interesting in submitting feedback can fill out a community survey until Sunday, Oct. 9.

