All the candidates running to represent Toronto city council’s 25 wards

On Oct. 24, residents throughout Toronto will vote for the local councillor and mayor they want to represent them for the next four years.

A total of seven council seats are not being contested by incumbents, meaning city hall is guaranteed to see a series of new faces around the council table in the 2022 to 2026 term.

A number of long-serving councillors stepped down in the run-up to October’s election, including Michael Ford and Kristyn Wong-Tam, who both won seats during the recent provincial elections.

Other familiar faces, such as Mike Layton and Joe Cressy, have stepped aside.

In municipal elections, where turnout is often lower and political parties are removed from the process, name recognition — also known as incumbency advantage — can be a significant factor. Several of the city’s vacant seats have seen a swell of new candidates vying to win the competitive races.

The complete list of candidates, including an indication of which person is seeking re-election, is included below.

Ward 1 — Etobicoke North

No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 1, which was previously represented by Michael Ford.

Abraham Abbey

Bill Britton

Subhash Chand

Alistair Courtney

Vincent Crisanti

Michelle Garcia

John Genser

Avtar Minhas

Dev Narang

Christopher Noor

Charles Ozzoude

Donald Pell

Kristian Santos

Ricardo Santos

Mohit Sharma

Keith Stephen

Ward 2 — Etobicoke Centre

Catherine Habus

Maryam Hashimi

Stephen Holyday — incumbent

Sam Raufi

Thomas Yanuziello

Ward 3 — Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Zeynel Ari

Mark Grimes — incumbent

Bonnie Hu

Mary Markovic

Amber Morley

Marco Valle

Ward 4 — Parkdale-High Park

Siri Agrell

Andrew Gorham

Christopher Jurik

Chemi Lhamo

Gord Perks — incumbent

Steve Yuen

Ward 5 — York South-Weston

Frances Nunziata — incumbent

Chiara Padovani

Gabriel Takang

Ward 6 — York Centre

Mike Arkin

Basil Canning

James Pasternak — incumbent

Hope Schrier

Ward 7 — Humber River-Black Creek

Amanda Coombs

Christopher Mammoliti

Anthony Perruzza — incumbent

Ward 8 — Eglinton-Lawrence

Mike Colle — incumbent

Philip Davidovits

Domenico Maiolo

Evan Sambasivam

Wendy Weston

Ward 9 — Davenport

No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 9, which was previously represented by Anna Bailao.

Alejandra Bravo

Simon Fogel

Grant Gonzales

Mosea Houghron

Shaker Jamal

Steven Leca

Jacob Maydansky

Lazare Shorter

Allie Spencer

Ward 10 — Spadina-Fort York

No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 10, which was previously represented by Joe Cressy.

Rocco Achampong

Robb Cooke

April Engelberg

Kyle Enslen

Peter George

Ausma Malik

Karlene Nation

Laura-Maria Nikolareizi

Arber Puci

Igor Samardzic

Stephanie Soltermann

Andrei Zodian

Ward 11 — University-Rosedale

No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 11, which was previously represented by Mike Layton

Axel Arvizu

Michael Borrelli

Robin Buxton Potts

Norm Di Pasquale

David Fielder

Adam Golding

Andrew Layman

Peter Lovering

Alison Pang

Ann Rohmer

Dianne Saxe

Heather Shon

Pierre Therrien

Diana Yoon

Ward 12 — Toronto-St. Paul’s

Bryan Ashworth

Antonio Corpuz

Josh Matlow — incumbent

Bob Murphy

Ward 13 — Toronto Centre

No incumbent is running for re-election in Ward 13, which was previously represented by Robin Buxton Potts.

Miguel Avila

Colin Johnson

Ryan Lester

Dan Cortez Manalo

Cleveland Marshall

Chris Moise

Caroline Murphy

Dev Ramsumair

Nicki Ward

Ward 14 — Toronto-Danforth

Wali Abro

John De Marco

James Dyson

Paula Fletcher — incumbent

Denise Walcott

Ward 15 — Don Valley West

David Ricci

Jaye Robinson — incumbent

Sheena Sharp

Gregory Vaz

Ward 16 — Don Valley East

No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 16, which was previously represented by Denzil Minnan-Wong.

Samina Alim

Walter Alvarez-Bardales

George Asimakis

Jon Burnside

Stella Kargiannakis

Stephen Ksiazek

Colin Mahovlich

Jonathan Mousley

Nick Pachis

Dimitre Popov

John Simms

Ward 17 — Don Valley North

Shelley Carroll — incumbent

Daryl Christoff

Sandakie Ekanayake

Justin Knott

Angela Lindow

Calvin Xu

Ward 18 — Willowdale

No incumbent is running for re-election in Willowdale, which was previously represented by John Filion.

Lily Cheng

Daniel Lee

Markus O’Brien Fehr

Elham Shahban

Ward 19 — Beaches-East York

Sébastien Auger

Brad Bradford — incumbent

Donna Braniff

Frank Marra

Adam Smith

Steven Thompson

Jennie Worden

Ward 20 — Scarborough Southwest

Malik Ahmad

Sharif Ahmed

Lorenzo Berardinetti

Gary Crawford — incumbent

Corey David

Parthi Kandavel

Philip Mills

Kevin Rupasinghe

Ward 21 — Scarborough Centre

Muhammad Ayub

Paul Beatty

Hansie Daniel

Luigi Lisciandro

Michael Thompson — incumbent

Kiri Vadivelu

Ward 22 — Scarborough-Agincourt

Anthony Internicola

Serge Khatchadourian

Roland Lin

Antonios Mantas

Nick Mantas — incumbent

Bill Wu

Ward 23 — Scarborough North

Phillip Francis

Virginia Jones

Cynthia Lai — incumbent

Jamaal Myers

Ward 24 — Scarborough-Guildwood

Paul Ainslie — incumbent

Habiba Desai

Vivian Parker

Keiosha Ross

Ward 25 — Scarborough-Rouge Park

Ashan Fernando

Jacinta Kanakaratnam

Jennifer McKelvie — incumbent