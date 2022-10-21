All the candidates running to represent Toronto city council’s 25 wards

On Oct. 24, residents throughout Toronto will vote for the local councillor and mayor they want to represent them for the next four years.
A total of seven council seats are not being contested by incumbents, meaning city hall is guaranteed to see a series of new faces around the council table in the 2022 to 2026 term.
A number of long-serving councillors stepped down in the run-up to October’s election, including Michael Ford and Kristyn Wong-Tam, who both won seats during the recent provincial elections.
Other familiar faces, such as Mike Layton and Joe Cressy, have stepped aside.
In municipal elections, where turnout is often lower and political parties are removed from the process, name recognition — also known as incumbency advantage — can be a significant factor. Several of the city’s vacant seats have seen a swell of new candidates vying to win the competitive races.
The complete list of candidates, including an indication of which person is seeking re-election, is included below. A list of mayoral candidates, including biographies and policy positions, can be found here.
Ward 1 — Etobicoke North
No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 1, which was previously represented by Michael Ford.
- Abraham Abbey
- Bill Britton
- Subhash Chand
- Alistair Courtney
- Vincent Crisanti
- Michelle Garcia
- John Genser
- Avtar Minhas
- Dev Narang
- Christopher Noor
- Charles Ozzoude
- Donald Pell
- Kristian Santos
- Ricardo Santos
- Mohit Sharma
- Keith Stephen
Ward 2 — Etobicoke Centre
- Catherine Habus
- Maryam Hashimi
- Stephen Holyday — incumbent
- Sam Raufi
- Thomas Yanuziello
Ward 3 — Etobicoke-Lakeshore
- Zeynel Ari
- Mark Grimes — incumbent
- Bonnie Hu
- Mary Markovic
- Amber Morley
- Marco Valle
Ward 4 — Parkdale-High Park
- Siri Agrell
- Andrew Gorham
- Christopher Jurik
- Chemi Lhamo
- Gord Perks — incumbent
- Steve Yuen
Ward 5 — York South-Weston
- Frances Nunziata — incumbent
- Chiara Padovani
- Gabriel Takang
Ward 6 — York Centre
- Mike Arkin
- Basil Canning
- James Pasternak — incumbent
- Hope Schrier
Ward 7 — Humber River-Black Creek
- Amanda Coombs
- Christopher Mammoliti
- Anthony Perruzza — incumbent
Ward 8 — Eglinton-Lawrence
- Mike Colle — incumbent
- Philip Davidovits
- Domenico Maiolo
- Evan Sambasivam
- Wendy Weston
Ward 9 — Davenport
No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 9, which was previously represented by Anna Bailao.
- Alejandra Bravo
- Simon Fogel
- Grant Gonzales
- Mosea Houghron
- Shaker Jamal
- Steven Leca
- Jacob Maydansky
- Lazare Shorter
- Allie Spencer
Ward 10 — Spadina-Fort York
No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 10, which was previously represented by Joe Cressy.
- Rocco Achampong
- Robb Cooke
- April Engelberg
- Kyle Enslen
- Peter George
- Ausma Malik
- Karlene Nation
- Laura-Maria Nikolareizi
- Arber Puci
- Igor Samardzic
- Stephanie Soltermann
- Andrei Zodian
Ward 11 — University-Rosedale
No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 11, which was previously represented by Mike Layton
- Axel Arvizu
- Michael Borrelli
- Robin Buxton Potts
- Norm Di Pasquale
- David Fielder
- Adam Golding
- Andrew Layman
- Peter Lovering
- Alison Pang
- Ann Rohmer
- Dianne Saxe
- Heather Shon
- Pierre Therrien
- Diana Yoon
Ward 12 — Toronto-St. Paul’s
- Bryan Ashworth
- Antonio Corpuz
- Josh Matlow — incumbent
- Bob Murphy
Ward 13 — Toronto Centre
No incumbent is running for re-election in Ward 13, which was previously represented by Robin Buxton Potts.
- Miguel Avila
- Colin Johnson
- Ryan Lester
- Dan Cortez Manalo
- Cleveland Marshall
- Chris Moise
- Caroline Murphy
- Dev Ramsumair
- Nicki Ward
Ward 14 — Toronto-Danforth
- Wali Abro
- John De Marco
- James Dyson
- Paula Fletcher — incumbent
- Denise Walcott
Ward 15 — Don Valley West
- David Ricci
- Jaye Robinson — incumbent
- Sheena Sharp
- Gregory Vaz
Ward 16 — Don Valley East
No incumbent is seeking re-election in Ward 16, which was previously represented by Denzil Minnan-Wong.
- Samina Alim
- Walter Alvarez-Bardales
- George Asimakis
- Jon Burnside
- Stella Kargiannakis
- Stephen Ksiazek
- Colin Mahovlich
- Jonathan Mousley
- Nick Pachis
- Dimitre Popov
- John Simms
Ward 17 — Don Valley North
- Shelley Carroll — incumbent
- Daryl Christoff
- Sandakie Ekanayake
- Justin Knott
- Angela Lindow
- Calvin Xu
Ward 18 — Willowdale
No incumbent is running for re-election in Willowdale, which was previously represented by John Filion.
- Lily Cheng
- Daniel Lee
- Markus O’Brien Fehr
- Elham Shahban
Ward 19 — Beaches-East York
- Sébastien Auger
- Brad Bradford — incumbent
- Donna Braniff
- Frank Marra
- Adam Smith
- Steven Thompson
- Jennie Worden
Ward 20 — Scarborough Southwest
- Malik Ahmad
- Sharif Ahmed
- Lorenzo Berardinetti
- Gary Crawford — incumbent
- Corey David
- Parthi Kandavel
- Philip Mills
- Kevin Rupasinghe
Ward 21 — Scarborough Centre
- Muhammad Ayub
- Paul Beatty
- Hansie Daniel
- Luigi Lisciandro
- Michael Thompson — incumbent
- Kiri Vadivelu
Ward 22 — Scarborough-Agincourt
- Anthony Internicola
- Serge Khatchadourian
- Roland Lin
- Antonios Mantas
- Nick Mantas — incumbent
- Bill Wu
Ward 23 — Scarborough North
- Phillip Francis
- Virginia Jones
- Cynthia Lai — incumbent
- Jamaal Myers
Ward 24 — Scarborough-Guildwood
- Paul Ainslie — incumbent
- Habiba Desai
- Vivian Parker
- Keiosha Ross
Ward 25 — Scarborough-Rouge Park
- Ashan Fernando
- Jacinta Kanakaratnam
- Jennifer McKelvie — incumbent
